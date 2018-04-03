Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The body of Mr Coombes was found following a police search of Ms Coombes' garden

A woman has denied murdering her father, whose body was found in the back garden of her home.

Barbara Coombes, 63, of Matlock Road in Reddish, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at Manchester Crown Court.

The remains of Kenneth Coombes were found in the garden of her house in January after she allegedly visited a Stockport police station.

Mr Coombes, who would have been in his late 80s at the time of his death, is believed to have died in January 2006.

Ms Coombes was remanded in custody ahead of a trial, which is due to begin at the court in July.