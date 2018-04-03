Image copyright GMP Image caption The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A driver had a "lucky escape" when his car "rolled down an embankment" after being involved in a motorway crash.

The man, in his 30s, was driving a Nissan Qashqai when it collided with a Land Rover on the M61 at Junction 5, near Westhoughton, at about 08:55 BST.

His car crashed through a barrier and hit a fence as it left the motorway, before it landed, facing in the wrong direction, on the roundabout below.

The man was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted that the Nissan driver had "had a lucky escape", adding the hashtag #mightwanttoputthelotteryon.