Manchester

Rochdale crash victim was 'soul mate and sidekick' son

  • 3 April 2018
Kavana Taylor Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Kavana Taylor was described as "the best loving son a father could ever wish for"

A man killed in a crash involving two cars in Greater Manchester was a "soul mate and sidekick", his mother said.

Kavana Taylor, 21, died after a BMW 1 Series he was in and a Volkswagen Polo collided on Manchester Road in Castleton, Rochdale, on Sunday.

His mother, Claire Taylor, said: "Kavana was everybody's friend. He has left a void that will never be filled."

"He was the best loving son... he was my best mate," father Ian Taylor said.

Mrs Taylor added: "He was my soul mate and sidekick and the best biggest brother to Sammy, lola and Rudi."

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the BMW, received minor injuries and is assisting the police investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites