Manchester

Body of 'newborn baby' found in field in Rochdale

  • 4 April 2018
Field on George Street, Heywood Image copyright Google
Image caption The force said it was called to reports that the body of a baby had been found

A body of a newborn baby has been found in a field, police have said.

The remains were found near George Street in Heywood, Rochdale, at about 07:10 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said officers made the discovery while responding to reports that the baby's body had been found.

A search of the scene has begun, and detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the death to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites