Body of 'newborn baby' found in field in Rochdale
- 4 April 2018
A body of a newborn baby has been found in a field, police have said.
The remains were found near George Street in Heywood, Rochdale, at about 07:10 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said officers made the discovery while responding to reports that the baby's body had been found.
A search of the scene has begun, and detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the death to contact them.