A body of a newborn baby has been found in a field, police have said.

The remains were found near George Street in Heywood, Rochdale, at about 07:10 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said officers made the discovery while responding to reports that the baby's body had been found.

A search of the scene has begun, and detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the death to contact them.