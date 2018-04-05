Image caption Det Con Bragg said the welfare of the baby's mother was the force's main priority

The mother of a newborn baby found in woodland on Wednesday morning has been urged to contact police.

Det Con Kelly Bragg of Greater Manchester Police said the baby found near Peel Lane in Heywood, Rochdale, was a girl.

She said they were concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother and called on her to get in touch.

"Our main priority at this time is the mother as she may be in need of medical help," said DC Bragg.

She added: "If you are the baby's mother I would ask you to get in touch either directly or through a family member or friend you can trust, to contact me on your behalf.

"We also understand it may be difficult for the baby's mother to come forward and as such we are also asking anyone who might have any information to get in touch with us."

The woodland is part of Roch Valley Woods and is popular with local families, dog walkers and children.