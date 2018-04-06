Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon is in place at a Terminal 2 car park

A man has died after being assaulted at a car park at Manchester Airport, police have said.

Officers were called to a Terminal 2 car park at about 08:25 BST, where they found the injured 57-year-old who later died in hospital.

A police cordon has been put in place and inquiries are ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them or Crimestoppers.