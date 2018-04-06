Manchester

Man dies after Manchester Airport car park assault

  • 6 April 2018
Terminal 2 car park, Manchester Airport Image copyright Google
Image caption A cordon is in place at a Terminal 2 car park

A man has died after being assaulted at a car park at Manchester Airport, police have said.

Officers were called to a Terminal 2 car park at about 08:25 BST, where they found the injured 57-year-old who later died in hospital.

A police cordon has been put in place and inquiries are ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites