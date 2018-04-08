Image copyright Ben Dale on Twitter Image caption A photo posted on social media by a member of the public shows the alleged disturbance

Eight people were arrested during the Manchester football derby following a city centre brawl before kick-off.

A gang of men were seen fighting and throwing traffic cones in Ancoats and being chased by police.

The arrests were for alleged offences including affray, ticket touting and breaching banning and dispersal orders.

Manchester United's second-half comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 denied Manchester City their Premier League title celebrations on Saturday.

Supt Chris Hill, match commander for the Manchester derby, said a "small number of people" were involved in a disturbance in the city centre before the match but officers dealt with it quickly.

He said: "At such a critical point in the season, there was a lot to consider in policing today's derby, but the match has gone well with only a handful of arrests."