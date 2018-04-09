Image caption The boy's mother found a card from Ms Lowe, the court heard

A teacher accused of having sex with a 15-year-old pupil at her house sent him a card asking "who else can I be a slut with?", a jury has been told.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard Deborah Lowe, of Cheshire, sent the card to the boy when he blocked her on social media after they had sex.

It was found by the boy's mother, the jury heard at the start of Ms Lowe's trial for sexual offences.

Ms Lowe, 53, denies sexual activity with a child and five other offences.

The card depicted a woman lying face down in the grass with a short skirt on and revealing her knickers.

The jury heard Lowe wrote alongside the picture: "This is me after I found out you blocked me!"

Ms Lowe, who was responsible for pastoral care at the boy's school, sent the card on her birthday, the jury heard.

Inside she wrote: "I'm a mess. You blocked me and I don't know what I have done. Who else can I be a slut with?

"I would never, ever upset, hurt, harm or make you unhappy. So please tell me what I have done... It's my birthday and I'm so sad."

The defendant, of Elmsbed Caravan Park, Poynton, denies one count of sexual activity with a child and five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Prosecutor Justin Hayhoe told the jury that when Ms Lowe was arrested she gave a "no comment" interview to police.

In a prepared statement, she accepted she had been in a sexual relationship with the boy.

But because she said it had started when he was 17 and had left the school, she said she was no longer in a position of trust.

The trial continues.