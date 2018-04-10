Teenager arrested after girl stabbed in Oldham street
A teenage girl is in hospital after she was stabbed in Oldham.
Greater Manchester Police were called to reports that a girl had been attacked in Westend Street on Monday afternoon.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning.
Officers said they believed the attack "bears no wider risk to the local community" and is appealing for information.