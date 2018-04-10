Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Metrolink is building a new £350m line linking the network with the Trafford Centre shopping mall

A stretch of Greater Manchester's Metrolink tram system spanning 11 stations is to close for two weeks while the network is extended.

The service between Eccles and Cornbrook will close for 13 days from the end of July to mid-August.

It will allow work on the new £350m line between Pomona and Trafford Park.

Alex Cropper, Transport for Greater Manchester's head of projects, said no precise dates had been set but passengers would be kept informed.

A full bus replacement service will be in operation.

Mr Cropper said: "We have planned the work during the summer holidays to minimise the impact.

"We will ensure customers can still get to where they want to go and I would encourage them to visit our website or social media channels nearer the time for the latest information and advice."