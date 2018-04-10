Image copyright Google Image caption The trolley crashed into a level crossing gate in Ramsbottom

A "runaway" trolley crashed through a level crossing and derailed after "improvised" brakes were removed from its wheels, investigators have said.

The crash on the East Lancashire Railway in Ramsbottom, Bury, smashed one of the gates on 15 March.

It also saw half a tonne of ballast spilt across Bridge Street.

Launching a probe into the "runaway of a trolley", rail investigators said they would consider the "training and competence of those involved".

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said despite the road being open to traffic, no-one was injured.

He said workers had used pieces of ballast as "scotches" to brake the trolley as they loaded it at about 11:15 GMT, but after the wedges were removed, it began to run away.

The trolley then "struck the gates and derailed, damaging and displacing one of the gates and spilling ballast onto the road", he said.

He said investigators would look at what led to the crash and will also consider the "planning of the work", the "management of the condition and use of trolleys" and "any underlying management factors".