Girl, 15, charged with attempted murder after girl stabbed

  • 11 April 2018
Image caption A teenager was stabbed on Westend street in Oldham on Monday afternoon

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed in Oldham.

Police were called to Westend Street on Monday afternoon after reports a 15-year-old girl was injured.

She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

