Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found by police at an address on St Elphins Close

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found by police with fatal injuries.

Officers went to an off-licence on Marsh House Lane, Warrington at about 22:20 BST on Tuesday after concerns were raised about a man there.

They then went to an address in nearby St Elphins Close where they found the woman, who later died in hospital.

Cheshire Police said a 54-year-old man was "assisting officers" with a murder investigation.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police initially responded to concerns about a man at an off licence on Marsh House Lane

A spokeswoman said the woman had yet to be formally identified.

Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said officers were working to "establish the exact circumstances of what has happened".