Image caption Richard Farnell was in charge of Rochdale Council between 1986 and 1992

A former council leader's claim he was unaware of child sex abuse in Rochdale "defies belief", a report has found.

An independent inquiry said it was "shameful" that Richard Farnell "refused to accept responsibility for young lives blighted" in the town.

More than 40 men claimed they were abused at Cambridge House hostel, Knowl View school between the early 1960s and mid-1990s.

The report said Mr Farnell "lied to the inquiry during his evidence".

Pupils at Knowl View were also sexually exploited in the town centre, the bus station and at public toilets across the road from the borough council's offices over a 20-year period.

Rochdale abuse: What was revealed?

The report, which was published on Thursday, said Mr Farnell came across as "bullish, self opinionated and unyielding" while giving evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which heard three weeks of evidence in October.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cyril Smith represented Rochdale in Parliament from 1972 to 1992

The panel found "valuable opportunities were lost" in 1998 and 1999 to charge and prosecute the late Liberal MP Cyril Smith, who was accused of carrying out abuse in the town.

Smith, who died in 2010, was honorary secretary of Cambridge House boys hostel and acted as a governor for several Rochdale schools, including Knowl View.

There was a misguided "unwillingness to consider that someone in a position of public prominence might be capable of perpetrating sexual abuse", the report said.

Image caption Rochdale's Knowl View residential school closed in the mid-1990s

Authorities in Rochdale showed a "total lack of urgency" to address the sexual exploitation of boys at Knowl View, who were regarded as "authors of their own abuse", the report also found.

The panel said Paul Rowen, who was leader of Rochdale Council between 1992-96, also "bore considerable responsibility" for the school and "turned a blind eye to the problems".

The IICSA concluded that from 1989 onwards the police, Rochdale Council's social services and education departments, as well as staff at Knowl View, knew youngsters were being subjected to sexual exploitation for money in public toilets.