A man's body has been found in a house, prompting a police investigation.

Police said the victim, in his 20s, was discovered at a property in Ripon Avenue, Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester at 12:35 BST on Wednesday.

He was involved in an altercation earlier at a house in Rydal Close, Bury, officers said.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death.