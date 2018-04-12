Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found at a property on Alexander Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Rochdale.

Officers went to an address in Alexander Street after a report concerning the welfare of the woman was made at Rochdale Police Station.

A 58-year-old man was arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Insp Dave Meeney said it was "very early days" in the investigation, and asked for anyone with any information to contact police.