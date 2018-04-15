Image caption The track at Manchester's velodrome contributed to the UK's cycling success

Cycling fans can own "a piece of history" as the original track from the Manchester Velodrome is on sale.

Planks of the Siberian spruce, which are being replaced, have been donated to recycling charity Emerge.

It is getting the entire old track to sell on but British Cycling will keep the start/finish line.

Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton, Dame Sarah Storey and Sir Bradley Wiggins trained on the track at the National Cycling Centre.

Emerge group director Lucy Danger said the wood had been arriving at the charity's base at New Smithfield Market in van loads, each one carrying 800kg.

She said she was "a bit nervous" to take responsibility for it.

Image copyright Emerge Image caption British Cycling said it is holding on to the start/finish line pieces

She said the recycling group has had to rent an additional unit to store the track and when the site opened on Friday morning there was a queue of people outside.

"There's been a lot of interest from people who are into cycling, cycling groups and so on, since the word got out there," she added.

"We've had people coming down saying they want to make a boardroom table, we've had someone say they're going to make a load of trophies from it for the British Cycling Federation.

"It's been an amazing project to be part of and to help people get their own piece of history."

Image caption Wai Lee said he will turn his wood into wall art

Wai Lee 36, from Manchester, a member of the Cheshire Mavericks cycle club, is one of those who has collected a piece.

He said he wanted "a piece of Manchester history, plus the memory of riding on it makes it something special".

"I think I'll turn it into some sort of wall art," he added.

Manchester Velodrome

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Chris Hoy at Manchester Velodrome in 2011

The National Cycling Centre, known locally as the Manchester Velodrome, was Britain's first indoor Olympic standard cycling track when it opened in 1994

One lap is 250 metres and the bankings are 42.5 degrees

Regular users of the track include members of the GB track cycling teams and Paralympic team, including Jason and Laura Kenny and Jody Cundy

Alistair Rutherford, 36, a Masters World Championship winner in the 2016 team pursuit and points race, said he started riding on the track in 1994 when it first opened and bought a piece for sentimental value.

"Think of how many times I've crashed on that track," he said.

"I'll put it on the wall. Put it in my man cave."