Boys arrested after teenager shot in Manchester

  • 14 April 2018
Scotland Hall Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The shooting happened near Scotland Hall Road in Newton Heath

A teenage boy has been repeatedly shot and is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of a shooting in Newton Heath at about 17:15 BST on Friday.

They found the teenager with a "number of gunshot wounds".

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Claire McGuire said: "A young man has been left with serious injuries as a result of this incident and that is why it's vital that we find the people responsible."

