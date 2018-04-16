Image caption Six people with "serious injuries" were treated after the crash in Harpurhey

Five pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in a Greater Manchester supermarket car park.

Police responded to reports a Kia Venga had collided with two other cars and a number of pedestrians at the Asda in Harpurhey at around 15:30 BST on Monday.

They arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving.

North West Ambulance Service treated six people with "serious injuries".

It said the air ambulance, six ambulances and three senior doctors were sent to the scene.