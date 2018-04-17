Image copyright GMP Image caption Lloyd Jamieson befriended the families of the girls he abused

A man who abused young girls more than 160 times was jailed for 11 years after police found him living under an alias.

Lloyd Jamieson, 76, admitted indecently assaulting girls in Rochdale for six years from 1994, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

He was tracked to Torquay, where he lived under the name Whyat Sommerville, by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

After his arrest Jamieson, of Rawlyn Road, told police during an interview: "I always knew this day would come."

He pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assault against his victims, one of whom was abused from the age of eight.

'Sickening desires'

Jamieson, who was known to the girls as Jay Lloyd, also admitted attempted rape and indecency with a child.

GMP said he befriended the girls' families and the abuse continued after he moved to an address in Moss Side and Chorlton in Manchester.

He gave the girls drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them at his home on numerous occasions between 1994 and 2000, the force added.

One of the victims came forward in 2017 and reported the attacks to police.

Det Con Ben Harris said: "Jamieson is a sexual predator whose depravity knew no bounds as he preyed on young girls to satisfy his own sickening desires.

"He abused these girls for years without giving it a second thought because he was only concerned with himself and his urges, ignoring the fact that these were young, vulnerable children that trusted him."