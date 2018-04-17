Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened near Scotland Hall Road in Newton Heath

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered a "number of gunshot wounds" in a shooting in Manchester.

The 19-year-old man was found injured after police were called to Scotland Hall Road in Newton Heath on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police said he was still receiving hospital treatment.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm and was remanded in custody by Manchester magistrates on Monday.

He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court in May.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation, police said.