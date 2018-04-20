Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Harris was taken from the police station to hospital, but later died

A man who was arrested by officers responding to reports of a fight has died after he "fell ill" while in custody, police have said.

Adam Harris, 34, was being held with a 33-year-old woman over a suspected assault on West Street in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, at about 01:00 BST.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was taken to hospital but later died.

A 32-year-old old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrested woman has been bailed.

A force spokesman said GMP's professional standards branch had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, "as is routine in such circumstances".

Appealing for information about the fight, Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes said a team of detectives were "working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances that led to Adam's death".