Bolton crash: Biker dies as motorcycle hits wall
- 21 April 2018
A motorcyclist died when his bike hit a wall in Bolton.
The motorbike crashed into the wall in Pilkington Road shortly after midnight, police said.
They found its injured rider Alanpaul Birch, 32, who was then taken to hospital where he later died.
PC Paul Shore, from Greater Manchester Police, appealed for witnesses, adding: "My heart goes out to Alanpaul's family and friends at this unbelievably difficult time."