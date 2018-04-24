Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Harris, 34, died in hospital after falling ill in police custody

A man suspected of murdering a man in a street fight has been released after "early indications" found the alleged victim had suffered no fatal injuries.

Adam Harris, 34, fell ill in police custody and later died following an incident in Duckinfield on Friday.

However, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said tests later indicated he had suffered no injuries likely to have caused his death.

A 32-year-old man has been released with no further action.

A woman, 33, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has also been released.

GMP said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and "extensive tests" were continuing.

The case has been routinely referred the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which will investigate the circumstances of the death, the force added.

Det Ch Insp Lewis Hughes said: "I would urge anyone who witnessed the earlier altercation, or has any information that could assist our investigation, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency."