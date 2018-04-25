Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Michelle Pearson

The mother of four children killed in an alleged arson attack on their home is out of a coma and has been told of their deaths, police have said.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, all died in the blaze in Walkden, Greater Manchester last year.

Michelle Pearson is now awake, eating and drinking, making "good progress" but remains in intensive care.

Three people have appeared in court to deny four counts of murder.

Ms Pearson, who had been in a coma since the fire on 11 December, first spoke coherently "a couple of weeks ago", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Demi, Brandon and Lacie all died in the blaze while Lia died in hospital two days later.