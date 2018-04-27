Image copyright GMP Image caption Artus Kozlovski dragged his young victim to an area of wasteland before sexually assaulting her

A man who snatched a 10-year-old girl who was walking along a canal to her friend's house before sexually assaulting her has been jailed.

Artus Kozlovski, 23, dragged his victim to an area of wasteland in Openshaw, Manchester on 10 February.

When he started to roll a cigarette after the attack, she escaped and was helped by a nearby dog walker.

Kozlovski, who admitted sexual assault on a female under 13, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for five years.

The court heard how the girl had been walking along Ashton Canal by Clayton Lane when Kozlovski overpowered her and dragged her to wasteland near Kincraig Close.

He covered the girl's mouth as he sexually assaulted her.

'Horrific attack'

CCTV footage captured Kozlovski chasing her and he was later spotted at a nearby corner shop.

Wearing a distinctive hooded top with a rose emblem, he was arrested within hours of his image being released to the public by police.

Det Insp Claire McGuire, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Every person that heard about this appalling case was genuinely shocked, struggling to comprehend that such a young girl could be so horrifically attacked by a stranger in their community.

"However it is the people in this community I'd like to thank, both for their support of this young girl and her family, and for helping us to identify Kozlovski, so that we could take him off the streets so quickly."

Kozlovski will remain on licence for an additional three years and has been issued with a sexual harm prevention order.