Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manchester City have cruised to the Premier League title

A parade and open top bus tour to celebrate Manchester City's Premier League victory has been announced.

Pep Guardiola's title-winning squad will tour the city centre on 14 May.

Sara Todd, deputy chief executive of Manchester City Council, said: "We expect tens of thousands of fans to take to the city-centre streets to see their heroes and the all-important silverware."

The parade will end with a stage presentation on Deansgate.

City captain Vincent Kompany said: "The support from our fans throughout the season has been fantastic, so I'm delighted that we'll have the opportunity to celebrate with them in the city centre after what has been an unbelievable Premier League campaign."

Ms Todd added: "City have won this year's title with real style, playing some incredible football along the way, and making the 2017-18 season one that their fans will never forget.

"Having successful teams is good for Manchester as a whole - attracting visitors, supporting jobs, projecting prestige and above all spreading joy."

The parade will depart at 18.15 BST from Victoria Street, behind Cathedral Gardens, before taking a one-mile (1.5km) route through Manchester city centre, finishing on Deansgate.

Players will be presented on stage near Deansgate's junction with Peter Street, at approximately 19.00 BST.

The event is non-ticketed and organised on a first-come, first-served basis, the city council said.

The full parade route is Victoria Street, Deansgate, John Dalton Street, Albert Square, Mount Street, Peter Street, finishing on Deansgate.

A number of road closures and parking suspensions will be in force.