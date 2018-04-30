Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie died in the fire and their mother Michelle Pearson was left in a coma

A man accused of murdering four children in a house fire has pleaded guilty to reckless arson.

Zak Bolland, 23, admitted arson, being reckless as to life being endangered, but denies murder and attempted murder.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Salford on 11 December 2017.

At Manchester Crown Court, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 26, also deny murder and attempted murder.

They also deny arson, being reckless as to life being endangered.

Mr Bolland, of Blackleach Drive, Walkden, Ms Brierley, of Worsley Avenue, Walkden, and Mr Worrall, of no fixed address, are all in custody.

Michelle Pearson, 35, was left in a coma for four months and has only recently learned of her children's deaths.

The court hearing was adjourned for the trial to start on Tuesday.