Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie died in the fire and their mother Michelle Pearson was left in a coma

Four sleeping children were murdered after being trapped in their bedrooms when their house was torched with petrol bombs, a court has heard.

Zak Bolland, 23, launched the attack after being involved in a feud with the victims' 16-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The four siblings, aged between three and 15, were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Salford on 11 December 2017.

Bolland, Courtney Brierley and David Worrall all deny four counts of murder.

Bolland along with Mr Worrall, 26, removed a fence panel from the garden of the Pearson's home, smashed a kitchen window and threw in two lit petrol bombs, the jury was told.

One landed near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs as flames engulfed the three-bedroom mid-terrace house.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight and sister, Lacie, aged seven, sleeping in a front bedroom, all died in the blaze, which started at around 05:00 GMT.

"Their apparently lifeless bodies were recovered by the firefighters who attended and battled their way through the heat, smoke and flames," Paul Reid QC, prosecuting, told the court.

Image copyright PA Image caption Demi, Brandon and Lacie all died in the blaze while Lia died in hospital two days later

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, was rescued along with her youngest daughter, Lia, aged three, who died in hospital two days later.

Kyle Pearson, who had been feuding with Bolland, escaped with a friend, Bobby Harris, who was also staying at the house.

He saw the light from his sister Demi's mobile phone at the window before she coughed in the thick smoke then appeared to fall away from the window, the court was told.

Bolland has admitted reckless arson, a charge his girlfriend Ms Brierley, 20, and Mr Worrall both deny.

All three also deny three counts of attempted murder relating to Michelle Pearson, Kyle Pearson and Bobby Harris.