Image caption Labour is now Trafford Council's largest party with 30 seats

The Conservatives have lost control of Trafford Council - the party's only council in Greater Manchester and its flagship northern council.

The party lost five seats leaving the local authority with no party in overall control. Labour is the largest party with 30 seats.

The Conservatives have 29 seats and the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have two seats each.

Labour gained four, the Green Party gained two, and the Lib Dems lost one.