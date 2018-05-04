Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Smales repeatedly hit his wife, Patricia, over the head with a brick

A man sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for bludgeoning his wife to death has gone missing.

Michael Smales, 54, repeatedly hit his wife, Patricia, 44, over the head with a brick when she told him their marriage was over at their house in Stockport, in January 2009.

He fled the scene and was found on the side of the M60 wearing only a T-shirt.

Police believe he could be heading to Scotland. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and trainers.

At Manchester Crown Court in July 2009, Smales admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

On Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said Smales - who was being managed by mental health services in the community - had been missing from his home in Sedgley Park, Manchester, since 30 April.

The force said it was concerned for his physical and mental health.

A police spokeswoman said: "Anyone who sees Michael is asked not to approach him but to call police as soon as possible."