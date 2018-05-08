Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with serious injuries on Becks Lane

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found by police with serious injuries.

Cheshire Constabulary officers said the 37-year-old man died at the scene on Becks Lane, Macclesfield.

The man's next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The teenager, who was arrested on Sunday, has been remanded in custody and is due before Crewe Magistrates' Court later.

A 29-year-old man, from Macclesfield, who was also arrested has been released on conditional bail.