Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The men were carrying deactivated machine guns including models commonly used in World War Two

Armed police were called to reports of a machine gun-toting gang - only to find a group of Home Guard battle re-enactors.

Officers were deployed in Chester on Sunday amid concerns about the men, who were dressed in combat clothing.

However, they turned out to be a group of war history enthusiasts promoting a battle re-enactment, police said.

Their weapons, which included several machine guns commonly used in World War Two, were deactivated.

Ruth Jones, a fund-raiser at the Royal British Legion, said the men were Home Guard re-enactors and had been invited to a "living history" event later this month.

Image caption BBC sitcom Dad's Army portrayed a group of hapless Home Guard characters

The Home Guard was a reserve force of volunteers made up of people who were too old or otherwise ineligible to join the armed forces during the war.

They were famously portrayed in the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977.

Often repeated, the series featured a group of hapless characters including Private Pike, Corporal Jones and Captain Mainwaring.