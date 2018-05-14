Image caption Salford City wanted to increase car parking and build all-weather pitches at Turn Moss

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he will take plans for a football training centre elsewhere after conceding defeat to campaigners.

Non-league Salford City, co-owned by Mr Neville, wanted to develop facilities on an area of green belt in Stretford.

Opponents of the Turn Moss plans said they offered little to local residents.

Abandoning his proposal, Mr Neville wrote on Twitter that he would instead develop an alternative site with support from Trafford Council.

In a series of exchanges with campaigners, he tweeted: "We will go somewhere else and I will send you pictures of what could have been achieved."

The plan for Turn Moss, part of Trafford Council's £170m Stretford Masterplan, would have seen a floodlit all-weather pitch created in a fenced area, alongside two grass pitches, a cafe and changing facilities.

Pitches would have been available for use by local teams when not in use by Salford City.

'Not my loss'

Neville responded after being accused of having "gone quiet" on his plans after the Conservative Party lost control of Trafford Council following local elections earlier this month.

He tweeted: "It isn't my loss. We will have what we want. I'm going to two locations elsewhere in Trafford tomorrow who are opening their arms to us for the investment and usage. It doesn't affect us one bit. Please get that. However, those kids of Stretford, I'm sorry."

Skip Twitter post by @GNev2 Imagine standing in the way of kids and sport because you were going to lose 2 acres ( through a 3G) of all that space that you still would have been able to enjoy. The selfishness to not give up just a little . Kids struggle for focus , facilities and mentoring nowadays — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 12, 2018 Report

More than 300 people attended a public meeting held at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in February to discuss the planning application.

Salford City's investment at Turn Moss had been welcomed by Trafford Council, which is also a partner of University Academy '92, a higher education institution backed by members of Manchester United's co-called "Class of '92", which includes Neville, his brother Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and Paul Scholes.

In January, UA92 revised plans for a 20-storey student village following a consultation.

A spokesman for Trafford Council said: "As Trafford Council went into 'no overall control' at the recent local elections, the planning application for Turn Moss has been deferred. We won't be issuing any further details about this planning application until a decision on its future is made by the council.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to progress other elements of the Stretford Masterplan which we are confident will revitalise the town."

Friends of Turn Moss co-chairman Nigel Woodcock said: "We wish Gary Neville luck and hopes he finds a suitable site."

Mr Woodcock said Friends of Turn Moss was seeking charitable status to apply for funding to improve existing facilities for sport and leisure use.