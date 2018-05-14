Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Cheshire Police says the idea is about re-establishing links between officers and the community

Scout huts, care homes, and golf clubs will be among 122 new "community bases", Cheshire Police has announced.

Police Commissioner David Keane said the plan would help to "re-establish community policing" across the county.

It means most council wards will soon have a local police base.

Housed in existing buildings, they will be staffed on a part-time basis by Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) who will hold regular surgeries in them.

Among Cheshire Police's partners will be:

Catalyst Museum, Widnes

Warrington Town Football Club

Saughall scout hut, Chester

Poynton scout hut

Care homes in Crewe and Ellesmere Port

Weaver Hall Museum, Northwich

Marton Meadows golf course, Congelton

PCSOs will begin and end their daily shifts in the new bases.

The scheme marks a reversal of a policy introduced under the previous commissioner which saw PCSOs based at bigger stations outside their beat area.

Most bases will be no bigger than one room, with a "facility for confidential discussions with victims, witnesses or other members of the public", according to a report by Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick.

The report said the force will not be paying rent for any of the new bases and set-up costs would be "minimal".

Mr Keane said the plan would "build relationships with local residents and our communities, and build that visibility where people know the name of their local officer."

The force has closed larger police stations in Frodsham and Mickle Trafford in favour of new smaller police posts in public buildings nearby.