Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City won the Premier League title by beating their nearest rivals Manchester United by 19 points

About 100,000 Manchester City fans have turned out to see their team's Premier League victory parade.

Fans basked in the sunshine to cheer on the record-breaking squad as they showed off the trophy and the Carabao Cup along Deansgate and past Albert Square in an open-top bus.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title by beating their nearest rivals Manchester United by 19 points.

City also became the first team to record 100 points in a season.

Image copyright PA Image caption Manager Pep Guardiola (centre) said it was time to enjoy what they had achieved

Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City became the first team to amass 100 points in the Premier League

The parade left Victoria Street behind Cathedral Gardens at 18:15 BST before heading on a mile-long route through Manchester city centre, finishing in Deansgate.

Players were then presented on stage near Deansgate's junction with Peter Street.

Manager Pep Guardiola was asked if City could top this season's achievements next year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City beat their nearest rivals in the Premier League by 19 points

He said: "Now is the time to enjoy what we've done this season. It's not the time to talk of next season.

"This summer we'll watch the World Cup on the sofa - we'll have some good beer, good red wine and enjoy what we have done.

"Then we'll try to come back stronger than this season."

Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City's Yaya Toure (right, with Benjamin Mendy), who is leaving the club, got emotional when he thanked the fans

Captain Vincent Kompany said it had been an "amazing" season and praised the turnout of the fans.

"We're here again, the fans have turned out in numbers.

This team is wonderful behind me and we've been able to win it with four weeks to go.

The skipper said it was "easy" captaining the team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Defender John Stones said the victory parade was a "dream come true"

"These guys are hungry. They want to win trophies... but every now and again I have to be grumpy dad."

Defender John Stones said the victory parade was a "dream come true".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans sought out the best views of the parade

He said: "Thank you everyone for turning up today."

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who was voted the team's player of the year was overwhelmed and also thanked the fans and everyone who voted for him.

Yaya Toure - who is leaving the club - got emotional on stage as the fans chanted "We love you Yaya we do".

He thanked the fans telling them they were "so brilliant".

He said: "I'm going to miss [my] team mates, the club... and the fans."

Image copyright PA Image caption Captain Vincent Kompany praised the fans

City won the Premier League title with five games to spare in April, winning 32 games and scoring 106 goals.

The team also won February's League Cup final by beating Arsenal.