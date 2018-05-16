Salford man charged with terrorism offences
- 16 May 2018
A man has been charged with terrorism offences in Salford, police said.
Christopher Partington, 33, is accused of seven counts relating to possessing documents or records likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He was arrested on 9 May following a raid at his house in Wildbrook Road.
Police said Mr Partington is in custody and due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.