Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddie Jones had been asked to pose for photographs the day after Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

Three men have been fined after they verbally abused England rugby union coach Eddie Jones at a railway station.

They hurled foul-mouthed taunts at Mr Jones, 58, in Manchester on 25 February, the day after Scotland beat England 25-13 in the Six Nations.

Richie Cleeton, 22, Connor Inglis, 25, and Brett Grant, 23, all pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Chairman of the bench Joe Bangudu said their language "was vile".

The men, all from Edinburgh, admitted using threatening abusive words and behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.