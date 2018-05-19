Image copyright PA Image caption St Ann's Square became the focus for tributes

People can mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack on a tree trail planted in the city.

Twenty two people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May last year.

Members of the public are invited to attach messages to 28 trees planted between Victoria Station - near the concert venue - and St Ann's Square.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said it would be a "moving and memorable sight".

The attack also left more than 800 people with physical and psychological injuries after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds were injured after the Ariana Grande pop concert

Known as Trees of Hope, the trail is part of a programme of events, including a cathedral service and national one-minute silence, to mark the first anniversary.

Members of the public can write messages on specially designed tags to be attached to the Japanese maple trees until the evening of 22 May.

Sir Richard said: "It promises to be a moving and memorable sight, which will help people to reflect on last year's events."

Every message will be kept, along with last year's tributes, in an archive of the city's response to the attack, a council spokesperson said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands gathered for a vigil outside Manchester Town Hall after the attack

Compost made from some of last year's floral tributes will be used to nurture the trees, which will remain in the city centre.

Any other tributes left in public spaces will be taken to be displayed at Wythenshawe Park.

A minute's silence is to be held at the start of the Great Manchester 10k Run on Sunday afternoon.

Singers will also perform in Albert Square on the evening of 22 May, while song lyrics will be projected around St Ann's Square between 22 and 26 May.