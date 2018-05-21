Image copyright Roussos family Image caption Saffie Roussos was the youngest of 22 people killed in the May 2017 suicide bombing

A father whose daughter died in the Manchester Arena bombing wants to stage an annual benefit concert to raise money for victims of terror.

Saffie Roussos was the youngest of 22 people killed in the May 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Her father Andrew is calling for Bono, Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin to help him organise a "modern-day Live Aid".

"I want to celebrate my daughter, she was full of life and she loved music," he said.

Mr Roussos, from Lancashire, said after losing Saffie his life "will never be OK again".

"I dread the thought of Saffie's life being remembered as a two-minute silence in a church service.

"I want to put on a concert for the world to stop and listen."

Image caption Andrew Roussos said he wants "the biggest names in music" to play a benefit concert

Mr Roussos praised the One Love Manchester concert which saw Ariana Grande return to the city for a tribute concert, joined by stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Take That and Katy Perry.

The event raised money for the families of the victims but he said his idea for a new concert would be "to support victims of future attacks".

He said he wants "the biggest names in music" to play and has contacted management companies representing Bono, Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin.

Lancashire Cricket Club has agreed to stage the event on 19 August if Mr Roussos can persuade people to perform.