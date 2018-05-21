Lancashire

Dog's head found on door handle in Chorley

  • 21 May 2018
Great Meadow, Chorley Image copyright Google
Image caption The discovery was made by the occupier of a house in the Great Meadow area

The severed head of a dog was discovered hanging on the door of a house in Lancashire, police have said.

Officers were called to the Great Meadow area of Chorley after the occupier found the animal's remains on a door handle on Sunday.

The dog was believed to be a Yorkshire terrier aged between five and seven.

"This was extremely distressing for the occupant... at this time, we have no idea why this has happened," a spokesman said.

The rest of the animal's body has not been found. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites