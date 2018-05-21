Manchester

Body found following shed fire in Wythenshawe, Manchester

Mossdale Road, Northern Moor Image copyright Google
Image caption Police are working closely with the fire service to find out exactly what happened

A body has been found by police investigating a shed fire in Manchester.

Police and fire crews were called to Mossdale Road, Northern Moor in Wythenshawe at about 13:00 BST after reports that an outbuilding was alight.

Once the flames were extinguished, police officers searched the shed and found a human body.

A force spokesman it was "very early" in its joint investigation with Greater Manchester fire service.

Next of kin have been informed.

