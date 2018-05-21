Image copyright Google Image caption Police are working closely with the fire service to find out exactly what happened

A body has been found by police investigating a shed fire in Manchester.

Police and fire crews were called to Mossdale Road, Northern Moor in Wythenshawe at about 13:00 BST after reports that an outbuilding was alight.

Once the flames were extinguished, police officers searched the shed and found a human body.

A force spokesman it was "very early" in its joint investigation with Greater Manchester fire service.

Next of kin have been informed.