Image caption Guided busways use bus lanes and bus-only roads to minimise the chance of delays

Plans have been unveiled for a new guided busway to link parts of Cheshire with Manchester and the city's airport.

A new transport strategy proposes three "rapid transit" services to provide "better east-west connectivity".

Two routes would link Wilmslow with Manchester Airport and east Didsbury, while the third would connect Stockport to the airport and Handforth.

Mark Glynn, of Stockport Council, said the connections would help people "benefit from new jobs."

The authority's head of place management added: "Stockport's connectivity, and its links across our region, is one of the town's great strengths and we want to make sure we build on this for the future."

The buses would use priority bus lanes on part of the A34 and bus-only roads between Handforth and Woodford, and between Handforth and Heald Green.

The strategy, devised by Stockport and Cheshire East councils, also recommends new rail stations in Stanley Green, High Lane, Adswood and Cheadle in Stockport and Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire.

The final proposals are being developed through a detailed study, and a consultation on the proposals will run until July.