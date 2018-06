Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the injured man on Winster Avenue

A man has died after being stabbed, police have said.

Officers were called to Winster Avenue in Salford shortly after 04:10 BST, where they found a man believed to be in his late 20s with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Insp Andy Butterworth, appealed for information, saying "local residents may have noticed an increased police presence in the area".