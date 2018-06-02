Image caption Greater Manchester Police said the man arrested in Swinton remains in custody

A third man has been arrested over a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and injured six other people.

It happened in Trafford Park on Thursday during what Greater Manchester Police called a "cruise meet".

A man, 24, was arrested in Swinton on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A previously arrested man has been bailed and another released under investigation.

People were said to be sent "flying" into the air in the crash at 21:50 BST on Europa Way, an area police said attracted racers. Officers said the car failed to stop at the scene.

Seven people were taken to hospital, where a woman, aged 20, died on Friday.

A 21-year-old man arrested for failing to stop after a collision and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Image caption The area has long stretches of road that attract racers

There were 60 vehicles present at the time of the crash, police said.

One man who lives nearby added that "boy racers" were taking part in a car meet.

A blue BMW 330D understood to have been involved in the crash was later found in Salford. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Ryan Currie, 23, said he saw three people and a dog get "launched into the air".

"Loads of people ran over to attend to the injured," he said.

Jamie Brown, who knows some of the injured, said he saw "people flying" and that he placed a girl in the recovery position.

"It was horrible to see. There were bodies lying on the road and people were screaming," he said.