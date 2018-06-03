Image caption The victims were hit in a crash in Trafford Park

A man has been charged with causing the death of a woman in a hit-and-run at a "cruise meet".

The 19-year-old and six others were hurt at Trafford Park, Salford, where up to 60 vehicles were present on Thursday, police said.

All were taken to hospital, where the young woman was pronounced dead the next day.

Scott Watkins, aged 24, of Worsley Road North, Salford has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges of:

Causing death while uninsured/unlicensed

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Failing to report a road traffic collision

Failing to stop after a road traffic collision

Mr Watkins has been remanded to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 21-year-old man has been bailed pending further inquiries, police said, while another, aged 26, has been released while investigations continue.