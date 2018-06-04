Image copyright GMP Image caption A man is wanted by police in connection with the attack

A woman has been critically injured in a "despicable" racially aggravated attack as she walked with her teenage son and two young daughters.

Police investigating the assault in Bolton, Greater Manchester, have released a CCTV image of a suspect they are searching for.

The attack happened at about 14.00 BST on Sunday when the 39-year-old victim was on her way to a bus stop.

Her 15-year-old son was also punched, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man approached the family on Padbury Way and made "a racial slur" before hitting the boy, a spokesman for the force said.

When the mother tried to intervene, she was also attacked and later taken to hospital with a head injury, before her condition deteriorated.

'Unprovoked attack'

She remains in a critical but stable condition having undergone surgery.

Police believe another woman was also involved in the assault.

Det Insp Ian Partington said: "This was a despicable, unprovoked assault on two innocent members of the public in front of young children.

"There is absolutely no place for this in our community. We treat all hate crimes extremely seriously and are following several lines of enquiry to trace the offenders."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police.