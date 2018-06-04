Image copyright Google Image caption Some Victoria Avenue residents were evacuated from their homes by police

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after reports of suspicious items being found at a home in Greater Manchester.

The men, both in their 20s, are being questioned by counter terrorism police.

Police were called to Victoria Avenue, Whitefield shortly after 11:20 BST and some local residents were evacuated from their homes.

Bomb disposal officers have not yet found anything that appears to be explosives, police said.

Greater Manchester Police added the examinations would continue into the evening.

Supt Rick Jackson said the force was keeping an open mind.

He added a cordon would remain in place as a "precaution for those living in the immediate area".