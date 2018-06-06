Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Padbury Way in Bolton

A man has been charged after a woman was critically injured in an alleged hate attack in Greater Manchester.

Police said the 39-year-old victim was on her way to a bus stop with her teenage son and two daughters in Bolton on Sunday when the attack happened.

Dale Hart, 28, of Grantchester Way, Breightmet, has been charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm and racially aggravated assault.

Greater Manchester Police said he will appear before magistrates later.