Image caption Byron Toner was found guilty of rape and unlawful wounding

A convicted rapist who fled the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run for nearly 14 months has been arrested.

Byron Toner vaulted over the front of the dock, ran out of the courtroom and down the fire escape after being convicted of rape and unlawful wounding on 21 October.

He got into a taxi outside the court in Hanover Street.

The 27-year-old was found in a house in Kensington, Liverpool on Sunday.

The court heard Toner, formerly of Culme Road, West Derby, raped and repeatedly assaulted his 19-year-old victim between 15 and 16 November 2008.

He then took her to Liverpool's Royal Hospital, where she was treated for more than 58 injuries.

The judge presiding over the case, Judge Adrian Lyon, refused an application for bail and remanded Toner in custody, before he fled.

Toner is now due to be questioned by police.